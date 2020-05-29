We cannot heap more misery on migrants

There is more trouble for migrants after a huge chunk of people did not get accommodated on trains. This paper ran a front-page report about a large number of migrants from Vasai-Virar, Nalasopara and other places who are now stranded at different locations near there, as the special trains to carry them back to their hometowns, primarily in West Bengal, were cancelled.

The migrants who have left their one-room original accommodations now cannot go back, as landlords had told them they would be unable to return. They are now camping under trees and in open grounds. Many of them, are struggling because of their children, they have nowhere to go now. The problem is acute as the migrants had congregated at Suncity ground only to learn the trains were cancelled. Many of them are sent back in special buses but others are stranded in the vicinity, with non-profits now trying to help them. Jobless and now homeless, many of them had spent considerable sums on rickshaws to commute to the venue. Although on Thursday authorities ordered the building of another tent, it is only for those who have been assigned a train.

The confusion about trains has created havoc across the city, and we must see the end of this general misinformation that has created so much trouble in these times. Clear information about trains and streamlined communication will help prevent putting everybody at risk and making the migrants' life a living hell.

The leadership must address this issue and ensure that migrants are given food and shelter till the next special trains arrive to take them to their homes. Overall, a difficult situation has a taken turn for the worse because of all the back and forth about trains and timings. We simply cannot heap any more misery on our floating population. Address and resolve this in good time.

