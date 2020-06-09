We can't take our eyes off Erica Fernandes' self-portrait! Check it out

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Erica Fernandes has one of the most vibrant and chic Instagram feeds among television stars. Her pictures are colourful, well-photographed and make for delightful viewing. Recently, the lovely actress shared another pretty picture that she apparently took herself! Well, looking at it, we sure would like to know how so we can try it ourselves!

Here's the picture-perfect picture:

View this post on Instagram #photography #selfportrait #selfphotography A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Erica Fernandes looks calm and relaxed as she photographs herself half-submerged in water. It's quite an intriguing photo and we're impressed with her self-photography skills!

Many of her fans and Instagram followers, too, thought the same. One of them commented, "Your self photography talent is lit", another fan said, "Amazing click" with some heart emojis, while yet another Instagram user wrote, "Stunnnnning and so serene at the same time."

Erica Fernandes shared another photo that shows her looking out of her balcony at the city before her. The photo features Erica in a pair of green shorts and a crop top. This too, is quite an artistic picture; take a look!

View this post on Instagram Good morning world A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Jun 8, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Erica Fernandes became a household name after her stint in the television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. And later, as Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Fernandes started enjoying a huge fan following.

When asked to choose between Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, this is what she said, "Everyone is asking me this but there is no comparison. Both are dear to my heart. I feel Prerna has let me explore a little more. The character has more drama and fun."

Speaking about the coronavirus lockdown in the country that lasted over two months and which has resulted in people being out of work for a long time, Erica Fernandes recently told Pinkvilla, "It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons."

In fact, the actress who celebrated her 27th birthday on May 7, had no choice but to celebrate it at home. Talking about it, she said in an earlier interview, "There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it's just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not really plan anything elaborate. Though to ensure that my day is absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family."

