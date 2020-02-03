We condemn slogans backing Sharjeel Imam: Queer Azadi Mumbai

Mumbai police have started investigating a video in which some people participating in the Queer Pride March at Azad Maidan on Saturday are seen raising slogans in support of sedition accused and activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested by the Delhi police. The video has gone viral, with organisers of the event strongly condemning the slogans and completely disassociating themselves from it.

The Delhi police had arrested Imam last week for allegedly making inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

The video went viral on social media after it was shared by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and on the state BJP Twitter handle. In the video, a number of participants can be seen chanting 'Sharjeel tere sapnoko hum manzil tak pahunchayenge'. In a tweet, Somaiya said, "I requested [complained to] the Mumbai Police to check whether objectionable slogans were given at the Azad Maidan demonstration to support Saheen Bagh."

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We have taken serious note of the video. It is being examined. Also, the footage recorded by our team, will be checked. If slogans and activities against the law are noticed, then a case will be registered in the matter," said a senior police officer.

Speaking to mid-day, Mumbai police spokesperson, Pranay Ashok said, "The police station concerned is enquiring about the video and strict action will be taken if anything against the law is established."

Meanwhile, in a detailed statement, the Pride March organisers – Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) – have strongly condemned the radical slogans raised during the gathering, and have said that they will cooperate in the investigation.

QAM statement

We completely dissociate ourselves from and strongly condemn the abrupt radical slogans in support of Sharjeel and/or any other slogans against the integrity of India at the gathering. We would like to highlight that neither QAM nor the individuals who have signed the permissions were informed of the intent and/or content of the sloganeering.

