We didn't know if she was going to make it, says Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, opens up about the trauma the family had to face after her drug overdose

American singer Demi Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, has finally broken her silence over her daughter's drug overdose and said she shakes a little bit remembering what happened that day.

Garza said that she was in shock and did not know what to say. She had to break the news to Demi's sisters, Dallas and Madison. Garza said that while she knew she had to get to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, she was not in a state to drive, so Dallas offered to drive her. They jumped out of the car and ran into the emergency room to be by her side.

She also mentioned that when she saw Demi for the first time in the hospital after the incident, the singer did not look good, and this was the time when Garza turned to her faith.

"I think that was one of the things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not," she said.

Talking about Lovato's survival, she said, "I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening. I don't think she would be here if it hadn't been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to save her life."

In July, the Sorry Not Sorry singer was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Following her initial recovery, she has now left for Chicago for psychiatric treatment.

