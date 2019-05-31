We don't laugh at the same jokes

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been wondering if the person I am currently dating is right for me because we don't have the same sense of humour. This doesn't sound like a serious problem, but I think it is because we don't laugh much and laughter is very important to me. I also think couples that find the same things funny last longer because it helps them cope with a lot of serious issues. Am I being too demanding? I like him, and we get along quite well, but I don't know how much longer we can last when we don't have this important thing in common. Do you have any advice I can use?

I agree with the importance of laughter, and recognise that it can make all the difference during difficult times. I'm not so sure about the part where you say you find different things funny though, because that is a rather subjective issue. Who is to say that the stuff he finds funny is genuinely funny or not, or that your sense of humour is more keenly developed than his? You have the right to decide if this particular issue is enough to make you give up on this relationship, but I would ask that you give it time instead. Get to know him a little better, and you may be surprised to find that the two of you do have the same things to laugh about.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

