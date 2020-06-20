We end up paying lakhs for COVID-19 treatment, say police

Apart from the immense stress police personnel are currently undergoing owing to COVID duties, they are now facing a financial crisis. Policemen have claimed that they are not getting beds in hospitals on the police panel and the BMC is forcing them to get admitted into private hospitals instead.

The bills of private hospitals are, however, huge and policemen are having a tough time paying them till they are reimbursed. Around 21 policemen have paid bills worth more than R3-4 lakh for COVID-19 treatment and are waiting for their reimbursements.

If a policeman has COVID-19 symptoms, he/she has to get tested and send reports to the BMC which decides where a person gets admitted. If the hospital comes under the police panel list, then the government pays the entire bill for the policeperson but if not, the bill must be paid by the individual.

The Police department deducts R165 from each employee's salary every month (Saanugrah Anudan Police welfare fund) and gives R1-lakh loans without any interest. This loan is sanctioned within 24 hours of applying for it. Policemen who tested COVID-19 positive have applied for these loans but they are not enough to pay the hospital bills.

Mumbai-based Sevanivritti police Kalyankari Association recently received 21 complaints from the city police for help. The president and founder of this association, Mohan Todkar said, "We will meet police commissioner Param Bir Singh in this matter to help policemen. If a policeman is found COVID positive, the government should pay their entire bills. A constable cannot manage R3-4 lakh. These are our frontline warriors. Each police officer should get free treatment."

'Govt must pay'

A constable residing in Naigaon said, "I came in contact with a dead body of a COVID-infected person and contracted the virus. I was admitted to a private hospital. Two days later my husband was also found COVID positive. We luckily recovered soon but ended up paying R4.5 lakh to the hospital. The welfare fund only gave a loan of R1 lakh and it will be deducted from my salary for the next 18 months as EMI. We have to wait for at least three to four months for reimbursement."

Another constable, who paid a private hospital R3.5 lakh said, "I was worried about my family. I am still taking treatment in a private hospital and have taken a loan from the police welfare fund. I am arranging for the remaining amount from my relatives and friends."

The state government should directly pay our bill amounts to the hospital, said another policeman.

'We are with them'

"We are working on each case and helping them with R1 lakh on an immediate basis. The remaining amount that they pay to the hospital will be reimbursed within two to three months under their health scheme. We have also issued circulars on this. Police personnel should not worry. We are with them," Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of police said.

List of police panel hospitals where the govt pays directly

Bombay hospital

(27 beds)

Fortis hospital, Mulund

(15 beds)

Vedant hospital, Thane

(40 beds)

Horizon hospital, Thane

(53 beds)

COVID Arogya Kendras

Hospitals where police personnel must pay and they will be reimbursed:

Seven Hill hospital, Andheri (568 beds)

Gurunanak hospital, Bandra (46 beds)

Saifi hospital, Charni road (80 beds)

Sushuksha hospital, Vikhroli (140 beds)

Apex hospital, Borivli (30 beds)

