'We had unprotected sex and I am afraid of pregnancy'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Uday Mohite

We had unprotected sex a few weeks ago and I am really worried because I don't want to get pregnant. It happened in the heat of the moment and I know I should have insisted on him using a contraceptive, but neither of us was thinking straight at that point and I am really frightened of what may happen. My partner is afraid, too, because neither of us wants a pregnancy. It would affect not just our relationship, but our families and careers, and this is something that could ruin my life permanently. I am afraid of visiting a doctor, because I don't know what to expect. I can't even discuss it with my parents because I don't know how they may react. Please help me.

You really have no choice, but to speak to a medical professional and find out if you really are pregnant. Being afraid is not an excuse because, the sooner you find out, the easier it will be for you to have a conversation with family or friends about what you can do next. I'm not sure how I can help in any other way.

I want to be more supportive of my girlfriend, but it's very hard because she does things that frustrate me. She quits companies two or three months after joining, and it's always for really trivial reasons. I have tried to be patient, but I can't do this all the time because her decisions aren't rational. How do I get her to understand?

If you care about her and intend to support her, it's probably best that you do nothing, but listen. If she quits for reasons that make sense to her alone, maybe you should give her the benefit of doubt and wait until she finds a sense of stability at a firm that makes her feel wanted. Your idea of a rational decision may be radically different from hers, and who is to say which of you is right?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

