'We have all waited too long', Natasha Poonawalla welcomes Kareena Kapoor to Instagram

Natasha Poonawalla in a candid picture with her best friends from the B-Town industry. Picture/Twitter Natasha Poonawalla

Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a candid picture with her best friends from the Bollywood industry as she welcomed her BFF Kareen Kapoor Khan on Instagram. Kareena made her Instagram debut on March 5, 2020.

In the picture, Natasha Poonawalla can be seen sharing a candid moment with her besties Kareen Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and designer Manish Malhotra. While welcoming Bebo with open arms on the Gram, Natasha wrote: Welcome to Insta Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Natasha further captioned the post: We've all waited too long! Now fire up our DMs with your trademark wit and burns. She ended her caption with a face throwing a kiss and a face with tears of joy emoticon. The adorable post has garnered over 15,00 likes with hundreds of her followers commenting with fire and heart emoticons.

Natasha, who hobnobs with the who's the who of Bollywood has been a close friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and designer Manish Malhotra. Together they are called the 'OG squad!' Both Natasha and Kareena share a great camaraderie. Kareena is said to be one of the regulars at Natasha Poonawalla's parties.

From celebrating birthdays and festivals to vacationing, Natasha Poonawall's Instagram is proof enough that she and Kareen Kapoor Khan are soul sisters. Don't believe us. See their candid pictures together:

View this post on Instagram Celebrating our fav @malaikaaroraofficial #itsavibe A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onOct 23, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

Natasha Poonawalla and the Kapoor sisters at Malaika Arora's birthday celebrations.

The two definitely set major BFF goals!

View this post on Instagram Sledding with the little ones! Our winter wonderland âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onDec 28, 2018 at 8:29am PST

When friends turn into families!

View this post on Instagram #summer #sunday #brunch #lolosbirthday âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onJun 24, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

And they 'smile' happily ever after.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates