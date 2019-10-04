We have got your back: IIT-B seniors help freshers tackle stress

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has come up with a programme to ease first-year students into the new environment, away from their family and friends. When out of their comfort zone, youngsters are likely to get overwhelmed, in which case they might want to fall back on someone they can relate to — and for the IIT-B freshers, it is their seniors.

How to handle pressure

At the event, organised by Student Wellness Centre (SWC) and Dean of Students' Affairs (SA) on Saturday, seniors and alumni interacted with their juniors in a fun-filled session, talking about stress management. Experts, too, told them about the importance of making friends and being emotionally connected with peers, and the correct way of handling academic pressure.

Shivani Manchanda, from SWC, told mid-day, "When students come to a competitive environment like IIT, they need a little bit of perspective. Everybody here comes from a background where they were the best among the lot. However, here, everybody is at par. Moreover, they are all away from their family and friends, and the programme is meant to help them manage stress."

Speaking on the reason behind organising the event mid-year, she said, "Students are usually enthusiastic at the beginning of the session, which is not the right time to bombard them with the life issues. After having gone through the examination rush in the first semester, they are ready to do deal with life problems."

Making them comfortable

SA Dean Tapanendu Kundu said, "The newcomers need to be introduced to a new environment in a way they feel comfortable. And that is why we have started this programme this year."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates