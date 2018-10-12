We have plans in place for Prithvi Shaw, says Chase

cricket

Young Prithvi Shaw scored a century on debut, playing a key role in India's big win in the series-opener

Roston Chase

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase says they are better-prepared to tackle young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, whose initial onslaught had set the tone for their embarrassing defeat in the first Test.

Young Shaw scored a century on debut, playing a key role in India's big win in the series-opener. "We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans. We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him [Shaw] in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him," Chase said.

