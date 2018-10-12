Search

We have plans in place for Prithvi Shaw, says Chase

Oct 12, 2018, 09:46 IST | PTI

Young Prithvi Shaw scored a century on debut, playing a key role in India's big win in the series-opener

We have plans in place for Prithvi Shaw, says Chase
Roston Chase

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase says they are better-prepared to tackle young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, whose initial onslaught had set the tone for their embarrassing defeat in the first Test.

Young Shaw scored a century on debut, playing a key role in India's big win in the series-opener. "We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans. We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him [Shaw] in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him," Chase said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

indiatest cricketcricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's a peek into Sara Tendulkar's life

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK