We just got to hear Taimur Ali Khan's voice and it is aww-worthy!
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son is just one year and nine months old, and he is already a social media sensation
Ever since Taimur Ali Khan's images have surfaced on social media, people can't stop looking at this little munchkin's photos. From his birth to his every city outing, Taimur Ali Khan has taken the internet by storm with his cuteness.
Taimur Ali Khan is never alone. Every other minute, little Khan's move is tracked by the shutterbugs, and they reach wherever he is!
After leaving us awwing to his football sessions with daddy cool Saif Ali Khan, now, finally, we have got to hear Taimur Ali Khan's voice. And we must say, it is as cute as a button. On Friday, Taimur Ali Khan's fan club on Instagram has posted an adorable video, where Kareena's baby boy is waving bye to the paparazzi.
Well, take a look at the video:
Taimur is saying bye?
Isn't he simply adorable? We just can't stop playing it again and again!
