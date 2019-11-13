We kid you not

Eat

Make it a meal

The joy of childhood can be easily manifested in cute-sy meals. At a SoBo restaurant, have your kid feast on fare especially curAted for their tiny tummies, comprising pizza, French fries, a cupcake and chocolate milkshake.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

At Plate and Pint, ground floor, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner.

Call 7045361991

Learn

Froyo with the flow

Here's an opportunity to experiment with abstraction. At a workshop, Krittika Raheja will have kids below 15 years of age get their hands dirty with fluid art and chill with a free cup of frozen yogurt, or froyo. All art materials will be provided.

Time 5 pm (Bandra); 7.30 pm (Khar)

At Myfroyoland, Shop 5, Libra Towers, Hill Road, Bandra West; Shop 1, Shyam Vihar, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 9930212740

Cost Rs 699 + taxes (per child)

Play

Fun and games

Avail of exciting offers At an indoor play area that is split into sections with a ball pool, foam pit, trampoline, and rock-climbing wall. On this special day, you can purchase 12 playTime vouchers At Rs 4,500 as well as pay for a three-month membership and get a two-months bonus. Plus, the first 15 entrants get free entry into the kids carnival.

Time 11 am to 8 pm

At Jumble Tumble Play Space, Lotus Trade Center, 1st Floor, Andheri West.

Call 9769158984

Back to the future

A soft play area is hosting a unique party where children can have fun with robotics, participate in a futuristic fancy dress and speech competition, and get cool tAttoos from an artist, too.

Time 4 pm to 7 pm

At Shed 2, Jetha Compound, Dr B Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call 23790971

Cost Rs 500 (for kids below three years of age); Rs 600 (for those above three)

Listen

All aboard with animals

Storytelling can be a great way to open up your imagination. This session will feature experts from the Mumbai Storytellers Society taking kids on an adventure with animal tales in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai and Bright Future.

Free

Time 4 pm to 5.30 pm

At Auditorium, National Gallery of Modern Art, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Email ngmamumbai.outreach@gmail.com (to RSVP)

Watch

Movies at the museum

Check out the screening of two heartwarming, educational Hindi films At a city museum, held in collaboration with the Children's Film Society India. The Cake Story (2017) directed by Rukshana Tabassum and Asha Dutta's ChatpAt Chunmun (1989).

Both have a screen time of under 30 minutes. No prior registration is required.

Free

Time 11 am to 12 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 23731234 (Museum entry charges applicable)

Shapes by you

Clay modelling is more than just another activity to get your table or floor messy. It also helps children develop important skills like communication, self-expression, problem-solving, and fine motor skills.

At this session conducted by an expert where age is no bar, participants can experiment with terracotta clay and learn different coiling techniques. They get to take home unique wall hangings, bowls and holders.

Free

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Piramal Museum of Art, B wing, ground floor, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel.

Email artfoundation@piramal.com (registration is mandatory)

An endearing tale

This story of a boy on a mission to find his sister's shoes after losing them has touched hearts all over the world. Take the juniors out for Majid Majidi's Children of Heaven (1997), a nominee for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Time 5.30 pm to 7 pm

At Matterden CFC, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to www.matterden.com

Cost Rs 100 onwards

