We kissed but now she has blocked me!

I met a girl using a dating app and we went out on two occasions. We had a great time and ended up kissing at the end of the second date. I thought we had something, but she stopped communicating after that which was a surprise. I tried getting in touch a few times, but she simply stopped responding. She has blocked me on social media, so I can't reach out there either. I don't think I did anything wrong, so I am struggling to figure out why she is behaving this way. I thought she was into me, and don't know what to do. Please help.

You may have assumed she liked you, but she obviously had a different idea. It's perfectly okay for two people to have conflicting impressions from a date, and kissing doesn't really mean anything. One is entitled to changing one's mind the next morning, which is what she has done, for reasons that make sense to her. She has made it quite clear that she doesn't want to interact with you, so a relationship is obviously out of the question. Accept her decision, make your peace with it, and move on.

My boyfriend doesn't take into account the fact that I am very sensitive about some things. He constantly discusses them and tells me he is doing it because he wants me to become emotionally stronger. He ends up doing the opposite because I feel drained and tired by these conversations. I have tried to get him to respect my opinion, but he doesn't seem to get it. How do I deal with this?

Your boyfriend means well but has mistakenly assumed that he is your therapist. If he doesn't get what you're trying to say, the two of you have a problem with communication that isn't going to go away. Making you emotionally stronger isn't his job, or prerogative, because you are entitled to feeling the way you do. Tell him this is disrespectful and may end up ruining your relationship.

