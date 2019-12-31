We love you too, Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Consolidating its unique distinction of being the only single-city newspaper to feature among the Top 10 English dailies in India, mid-day has added 14,000 new daily readers in the third quarter of 2019-20, results of the latest Indian Readership Survey have revealed.

Thanks to you, dear reader, mid-day's Average Issue Readership (AIR; a measure of everyday readership) grew to 3,69,000, an increase of 4 per cent, even as every other English daily's in Mumbai declined.

Keeping with the trend, mid-day's Total Readership (TR; number of people who read the paper in the last month) zoomed from 13.5 lakh readers to 14.33 lakh readers, a stunning growth of 7 per cent.

Gujarati mid-day has also added 13,000 new readers. It is the only Gujarati paper to grow significantly this quarter, with an AIR of 1,87,000 readers. Gujarati mid-day's TR reflected this growth, going up from 4,15,000 to 4,36,000.

As we wish you a happy 2020, we renew our promise to bring you the most comprehensive, honest, detailed and entertaining coverage of Mumbai in the coming months. We look forward to your continued support.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates