We must adapt to the constant changes amid COVID

The US's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidelines for testing people who do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

Though this is a report from the US, it warrants close attention as we are battling a common enemy. The CDC said that due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, its guidelines are further reinforcing the need to test asymptomatic people, including close contacts of a person with documented infection.

The CDC director has, in separate reports, been quoted as saying that wearing a mask may be more effective protection against COVID-19 than the vaccine. Though he has earned some criticism for his remarks, he has validated his theory with some reasons and examples.

While debates and opinions rage, it is important to note that all this, whether in our country or elsewhere, shows that this is a situation in tremendous flux.

Guidelines will change, maybe in a few days or weeks, we cannot predict exactly when as scientists learn more and more about COVID-19.

We are duty-bound to follow new or fresh guidelines. It is incumbent upon us to become aware of new rules and regulations and react accordingly.

The correct information is vital. Then, appreciate that things can change fast and nothing is cast in stone, as we have a very fluid situation in front of us. For instance, we may just see absolute, draconian measures when it comes to mask-wearing and we will have to follow this.

What was true yesterday, may be false today. A so-called ban or prohibition may be back in force again, so we cannot say never again. As goalposts shift during this fight, we must all have an open mind and live with the knowledge that change is the only constant in this pandemic.

