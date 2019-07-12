We must all master the art of letting go

opinion

This is not to say that people never attempt self-defence or fight back. When your attacker intends to harm you, you must fight back. In some cases, simply weigh the pros and cons, let go and take it to the police

Representational image

Twins, who snatched a phone from a train commuter and in doing so inadvertently caused his death were nabbed. The man died under a train while attempting to chase them at Charni Road station on Sunday. One of the thieves snatched the phone and jumped off on to the platform. The man who lost his phone jumped off the train in a bid to chase the thief without realising that the train had already slipped out of the platform. He hit a wall, rebounded and came under the wheels of the train.

One would not like to compound the suffering of his near and dear ones. This is not to blame anybody but only to point to the wisdom of letting go. However precious the package or the commodity that is targetted by a thief, it is not more than your life and limb. We are not just referring to this incident, but taking a macro view of such cases.

While there is a heat of the moment, angry reaction at times when what is yours is stolen or snatched away, if the risks are great, you do not have to chase the thief. Remember that these are professionals or trained criminals, they will have practised how to get away, to leap over walls, jump off trains and moving buses, it is part of their criminal craft. Those who chase them may not be quite as adept or quick simply because we are not used to doing this.

