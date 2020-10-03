We must be consistent in following basic COVID rules

The shooting of the second season of a digital fashion reality show has hit a roadblock after a substantial number of those on set tested positive for COVID-19.

The back and forth is on, with some show employees claiming that there was a compromise on safety standards on the set. While this has been fiercely denied by the organisers, a report in this paper has detailed the accusations and counters.

Whatever the truth, what this shows us is that consistency is non-negotiable when it comes to safeguards. In almost all areas, and personally too, we need to be vigilant about the pandemic. When news of this virus spread in March, there was a flurry of resolutions, followed by action. Social distancing was maintained, there was hand washing every two hours if possible, and masks simply came with the territory.

Now, months down the line, we see just that little bit of slacking off in several walks of life, brought on by weariness or dangerous complacency.

We have to realise that understanding the virus is a constantly evolving process. The basics of our response, the bedrock on which to build our defence against this enemy that has brought the world to its knees, must remain steadfast.

We simply cannot afford to let our guard down, both in our professional lives where unlock may mean inevitable contact with more people, or in our personal lives.

Those in the entertainment industry have to be protected through extremely robust measures at their place of stay, during travel to the sets, on the set itself, and while returning.

The virus is very much there and there can be no let-up in recognising that there is wisdom in getting your basics right. Let there be no slip-ups as the days wear on. In this war, perseverance and adherence are key.

