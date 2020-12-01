We must follow disciplined routines even after COVID

The number of hepatitis and gastro patients have decreased by 83.06 and 68.04 per cent respectively compared to last year.

The numbers show that Hepatitis A and E patients, which were 1,494 from January to November in 2019 were reduced to just 245 during the same 11-month period this year. When it comes to gastro, it was 7,247 in 2019 and 2,316 in 2020.

While one has to keep in mind that some reports claim that there is a possibility that those suffering from these ailments did not report them because many private centres have been turned into COVID facilities, there are others who claim the dip in gastro cases may be because of reduced access to street food.

We think the dip in numbers may be because of both reasons. It, however, teaches us that with care, regulation and discipline we can steer clear of the many illnesses that dog us on a regular basis and in doing so, report much better health overall.

One of the fallouts of the outbreak has been mental health problems. The upside though for many has been better physical health.

With the fear that ailments may necessitate doctor or even hospital visits, many people have been taking even more care of their health than they used to.

So many people who have been regulars at doctors’ clinics have found that they are faring well and did not need to see them all these months.

This is certainly not to discourage mandatory, regular check-ups, but to drive home the point that healthy eating, exercise, some sunshine and focus on a good routine can work well for the body.

Hygiene has had a huge role to play in this, and, we must take the good habits and make it part of our system, even beyond the COVID-19 outbreak.

