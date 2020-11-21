We must not behave as if COVID-19 has been defeated

COVID-19 worries are up again, thanks to a surge in cases post-Diwali and a second wave of infections that threatens to turn into a tsunami.

New Delhi was seeing higher numbers before the festivities and has been rapped on its knuckles by the high court. The court has asked why Delhi government has been slumbering and didn't take measure at least two weeks earlier.

It also pointed out that fines for not wearing masks did not seem to be a deterrent for the general public. The fines have been upped, the government has also scrambled to put restrictions on gatherings and social distancing has been reinforced.

In the same vein, we see Ahmedabad under curfew. Mumbai schools that were supposed to reopen on Monday, will now remain shut till December end.

Outside, we see Europe closing down again, amid a second wave. The United States is going through an unprecedented crisis.

Let us pull up our socks when it comes to discipline in the city.

We had seen some kind of Coronavirus fatigue creeping in, with social distancing on the roads gone with the wind, washing hands not so frequent as before and meetings and gatherings taking place, maybe in smaller numbers but with excuses like, 'it is festival time' or, 'we know the people we are meeting very well'.

Let us look in the mirror and inwards to ask ourselves — are we truly following all norms? Where are we erring? Can we put off the travel plans?

Can we withstand peer pressure and say no to meeting people, which may not be the popular choice, but is the wiser one?

Respond to and respect the surge, the demon has not yet been felled and the war is not yet over. Let us not behave as if it is.

