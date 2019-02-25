We must ostracise Pakistan, says CoA boss Vinod Rai

cricket

"The matter will be officially tabled at the ICC chief executives meet and Indian board will express its concern," he said

Vinod Rai

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai Sunday said the sporting community "needs to ostracise Pakistan" for fomenting terror activities just like South African was banned from international cricket due to the country's policy on apartheid.

There had been calls to boycott India's June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan in Old Trafford in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The BCCI has already written a letter to the ICC urging "all nations to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates". But Rai wants to look at the bigger picture rather than just one match as there is a possibility that India may have to play them again in semi-final or final. "We would be shooting in the foot if we don't play Pakistan in the World Cup. Our aim should be to ostracise Pakistan as a cricketing nation," Rai told PTI.

"All cricketing nations should sever ties with them," Rai said. He cited the example of South Africa, which was banned for 21 years (1970 to 1991) due to the apartheid when black South Africans were racially discriminated.

"Something similar needs to be done with Pakistan. They should be banned from all sporting activities," said Rai, adding that the matter will be officially tabled at the ICC chief executives meet during the quarterly conference in Dubai. The issue wasn't a part of the agenda but now that BCCI has officially written a letter, the matter will be discussed.

