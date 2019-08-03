We must put safety before religious zealotry

opinion

The Juhu-Tara Road bridge, which has been shut since June 4 for repairs, could be reopened next week, but only if the cube test for it is positive.

A cube test involves identifying the strength of concrete cubes that are laid on the bridge, and if it is positive, the bridge will be opened, a report in this paper said, citing senior civic officials. Bridges are under the scanner after a foot overbridge collapsed near CSMT. Importantly, the report said that after meeting Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti members, the mayor said will inspect dilapidated bridges along with Ganesh mandal representatives, BMC and traffic officials. Then they will take a call on whether to allow Ganesh idols on such bridges. The mandals demanded that the bridges should be kept open and height barriers could be placed after the festival.

This assumes significance given that we are one month away from the Ganesh festival. It would be good for Ganesh mandal representatives to not put unnecessary pressure on the government, to open bridges. We should also avoid being carried away in case this problem is being given a communal or religious colour. If bridges are unsafe for carrying heavy loads, alternate routes can be proposed. Do not get swept by the drumbeats of oppression, suppression or whatever to a particular community.

Look at this through the correct prism of safety and allowing traffic to move as smoothly as possible. It is not as if mandals or the Hindu religion or any community is targetted if idols are not allowed on any bridge which is under inspection.

It is for the well-being of all, if a bridge is closed for inspection and investigation. Let us look at this through a pragmatic prism, where infrastructure needs to be tested rather than play into the hands of those who wish to create imaginary grievances.

