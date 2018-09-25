We must teach children to be wary

opinion

The Nalasopara police are combing schools, colleges and railway stations with pamphlets of a child molestor and are on a massive awareness drive after two cases of child rapes were registered. A report in this paper detailed how Nalasopara cops had begun an awareness drive in schools and at railway stations.

In schools and colleges in Nalasopara East, the police are now teaching students about good touch and bad touch. They have also shown pictures of the suspect and asked students to inform them or school officials if they spot him anywhere, an official told this paper.

While the hunt for the accused is on, this shows how important it is to up awareness about child molestation and to teach children and adults about certain red flags. Parents need to talk to children about appropriate and inappropriate touching. They need to impress upon younger children not to be lured by strangers offering parcels, sweets or gifts or even beckoning them with some task or the other.

Adults need to take complaints from children seriously. If a child is uncomfortable around a certain adult, or even if he or she cannot express himself or herself completely, take the trouble to find out. Be aware that boys, too, can be targets, not just girls. Often, people are simply unaware or completely disbelieving of the fact that boys, too, can be targeted for molestation.

Look out for behavioural changes in children, from fear to becoming withdrawn. A reluctance to go to school perhaps, or even meet certain people, go outside to play, or sliding grades, maybe. Of course, not all these signs automatically mean that the child is target of abuse or molestation, but these are some signs that one must at least be aware of, at the very least.

