We need to have swifter accident response systems

This paper carried a report about a commuter who fell from the train and was lying on the tracks between Khar and Bandra, recently. An advocate who witnessed the young commuter falling from the train and being shifted on to the tracks played good Samaritan and saviour.

There are a number of disturbing aspects in the report. One is the reluctance of people to help this man or facilitate action on taking him to a hospital. The CT scan department at the hospital he was taken to first did not work at night.

Despite calling 108 for an ambulance, it did not arrive till an hour later, necessitating withdrawal of money and calling a private ambulance. The cops started questioning the advocate about how he was related to the injured man which wasted some time after which he got treatment.

Let us expedite the entire process. The police or authorities, once called, should have ideally taken over the situation and shifted this man to a facility for treatment.

Ambulances at either of these two stations should have been pressed into action to ensure minimum time wastage. The locals who shifted this man must have been wary of the bureaucratic rigmarole involved though it would have been good if some of them managed to get the police to the spot.

It is shocking that the ambulance helpline was not answered. This is the reason why people are cynical about help lines and emergency numbers. They have an abysmal track record over here.

It is one thing we need to change quick, if all our aspirations to get all systems working and be right up there tech wise, are to be real and not just fantastical and overrated ambitious projections.

Move towards a much quicker emergency or accident response process. Make the road smoother for those individuals who care and 'dare' to help.

