We no longer get physically intimate

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been with the same guy for three years and things are great except for the fact that he is no longer as interested in sex as he used to. We were always very physical at the start, and have tried to keep things interesting, but he doesn't even try much anymore. I think he's just bored of me even though he is still very fond of me, and I'm worried because if he continues this way, we won't be very intimate anymore. We have a good time together and don't argue or fight about stuff, but that doesn't mean it's all there is to a relationship. I tried speaking to him and he says it's not serious, but I believe this will start to affect us drastically at some point even if he denies it. What can I do to change this and make it more like it used to be?

Loss of interest is fairly normal, because the early exploratory stage of a relationship obviously can't last forever. Your awareness of the situation helps, even if he is in denial, because it means you can try and do things to change the situation in some way. Talking about it more often is good, as is being more open about your wants and desires. Ask him what he would like to do, talk about how you can both spice things up, and meet a professional at some point if nothing changes. You're right about a lack of physical intimacy affecting other aspects of your relationship, so get him to recognise this too or, at the very least, meet a professional together for a second opinion.

My best friend has a crush on me and it's freaking me out because I have never thought about her in that way. What can I do to save our friendship?

You can be honest about how you feel and do what you can to avoid any awkwardness from creeping in. Avoiding her is not a solution.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

