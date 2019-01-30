We play according to situation: Mithali Raj on Harmanpreet Kaur not getting a chance to bat

cricket

"Batting has not been tested. In a way, it is a good thing because whoever is getting the opportunity is making the most of it," Mithali Raj said.

Mithali Raj (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur. File pic/Atul Kamble

Indian captain Mithali Raj said yesterday that they are targeting a clean sweep and there won't be any let up in the team's intensity after the series-clinching win in the second women's ODI against New Zealand here.

The fact that star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to get a hit in the middle sums up India's rampaging run. "Batting has not been tested. In a way, it is a good thing because whoever is getting the opportunity is making the most of it," Mithali said.

On T20 skipper Harmanpreet not getting to bat yet, Mithali said: "As and when the batters get the opportunity, we play according to the situation. Yes, any batter would like to get in there and score runs.

"It gives a lot of confidence getting into the next game but both games were on the low-scoring side and whoever has got opportunity has got runs." India have dominated New Zealand so far in the series and won the second game by eight wickets. The third and final ODI will be played on Friday in Hamilton.

"We definitely want to make it 3-0. At the same time, we will try and give some of the youngsters an opportunity," said Mithali. "Initially, a lot of people asked me if the spinners can turn the match around on these wickets. The spinners have been doing well and Smriti (Mandhana) has been amongst the runs and so has Jemimah (Rodrigues)."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever