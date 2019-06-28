We procraftinated in Juhu

things-to-do

A walk through a new DIY studio with an artist who agrees the space is a standout with extensive art and craft supplies, proves to be worth it

Siddhi Surte browses through the section of materials that you can work at in the studio

The problem with walking into an art store is that you feel like buying everything - even if you're the kind who can't draw stick figures without doubting yourself. That's the fear when I walk into the aptly-named All Things Love with Juhu resident and artist Siddhi Surte.



The DIY studio

Founded by Dimpi Mehta, who is busy talking to people eager to take up a workshop, the space that opened about 20 days ago, is divided into a retail store by the reception, and the studio. Mehta's mother, who helps run the space, is extremely welcoming and informs us that we could purchase individual products - ranging from stencils, polymer stamps, and acrylic colours, to decorative papers, wooden boxes and yarn - sit in the studio and work with them.



Wooden Boards

Surte, who usually frequents Art Station at Four Bungalows, is impressed with how the space is arranged. The polymer stamps instantly grab our attention. They come in different designs - a wedding theme, florals, and even the generic moustache pattern. "You get the wooden ones at other stores but here the designs are better. If I'm making multiple wedding cards, for instance, this could be of use. But then again, since it's themed, I can't use it for a generic card," she says, moving on to the section with stencils, stickers and tapes where the prices range from R50 to R200. Surte explains that one could use spray paint with the stencils to create motifs for interior decor. "It's a good investment for artists who do small gigs like making apartments look pretty."

On the bottom shelf, we find folders, decorative papers and rice paper - either of which you can pick for under R300. "The rice paper is priced reasonably for 20 sheets because it is pre-cut. If I want to buy rice paper at wholesale prices then I have to spend approximately R110 to go to Veerat Paper Mart in Bandra and the same to return to Juhu. So, I'd rather pay the difference for the pre-cut sheets here," Surte says, adding that she would also recommend the place to fellow artists and consider it for collaborations.



Stencils

The section attached to the studio features yarn, wooden boxes, trays and wooden boards with nails hammered into them for making string art. Elaborating on why this is the best part, Surte says, "You can look at the samples of the complete artworks they have put up as reference points, like the frames for instance, and shop accordingly - especially if you are somebody who isn't naturally craft-inclined."



Readymade artworks to use as inspiration

We walk out of the store with three things - a tiny wooden chest (R150), a white passport cover (R260) that can be painted on, and a set of floral gift-wrapping paper in a book (R260). The store also has the standard watercolours and oil pastels - some of them are imported, so there isn't a price differential that you would find online. But then again, if you do not have the luxury of time and live far away from the wholesale market in SoBo, this DIY space is good to walk into. As Surte says, "When you buy something from a store, you're excited to use it immediately."

At All Things Love, 7, Jankidas House, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 9820730997

