We're all cheering for you, says Anand Mahindra after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive

After Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the father-son duo. Both, Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati hospital in Vile Parle.

We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra described the Bollywood superstar as a "natural fighter" and said that everyone is cheering for him. He further said that there's a vaccine that he possesses and its called the Big V-and it's inbuilt and organic.

A good son is always at his father’s side... Stay strong @juniorbachchan You have inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B. https://t.co/FzkwxGnxRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2020

In a separate tweet, the Mahindra group chairman said that a good son is always at his father's side. Urging Abhishek to stay strong, Mahindra said that Abhishek has inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

On Sunday, the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in a statement said that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a 'stable' condition with 'mild symptoms'. Meanwhile, Big B took to Twitter and requested those who came in 'close proximity' to him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, fans of the superstar offered prayers, conducted havans and other rituals for the speedy recovery of the actor and his family members. The veteran actor took to Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes.

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..ðÂÂÂ

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

