We're all cheering for you, says Anand Mahindra after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 08:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra described the Bollywood superstar as a 'natural fighter'

Anand Mahindra.Pic/AFP
After Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the father-son duo. Both, Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati hospital in Vile Parle.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra described the Bollywood superstar as a "natural fighter" and said that everyone is cheering for him. He further said that there's a vaccine that he possesses and its called the Big V-and it's inbuilt and organic.

In a separate tweet, the Mahindra group chairman said that a good son is always at his father's side. Urging Abhishek to stay strong, Mahindra said that Abhishek has inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B.

On Sunday, the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in a statement said that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a 'stable' condition with 'mild symptoms'. Meanwhile, Big B took to Twitter and requested those who came in 'close proximity' to him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, fans of the superstar offered prayers, conducted havans and other rituals for the speedy recovery of the actor and his family members. The veteran actor took to Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes.

