We want to live in, but have no money

My boyfriend and I have been together for two years and have been desperate to move out and live together. Our families will have a problem with this, but we are sure of what we want and are determined to do it. The problem is financial, because neither of us earns enough to rent a place together yet. We don't have enough savings but want to try and do this anyway. Is this a good idea? Will it affect our relationship?

If the two of you are aware of the difficulties in terms of finance, and can assume neither of your families will pitch in with monetary help, you have to accept the possibility of this causing some strain on your relationship. If you aren't earning enough now, there will come a time when that situation changes. Jumping into something while being aware of the difficulties can be okay at times, provided you know the risks involved. Trying to rent a place and making a living without earning enough to support each other isn't the kind of risk that leads to happiness. If the two of you are sure about wanting to live together, why not use that resolve to work towards a financial goal that makes it possible first? Impatience can be a good thing but can also cause damage. Think about the pros and cons carefully before making a decision and consider speaking to friends.

A colleague and I kissed during an offsite a few weeks ago and things have been awkward between us since then. Should I apologise to her? It was consensual even though we were a bit drunk. I don't know if she is married, hence my hesitation.

The adult thing to do is acknowledge the elephant in the room. Ask her out for a cup of coffee or a chat, put across your side of the story, and apologise if you think you hurt her. If she refuses, drop it and move on.

