We were confident Mohammed Shami will come out clean: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said that he and the entire board were confident that Indian pacer Mohammed Shami would come out clean over the allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan. Earlier in the day, BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit had given a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts after they found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.

It was confirmed that the ACU head Neeraj Kumar had submitted his confidential report to the CoA and that the Supreme Court-appointed committee was of the view that there is no further action required against Shami under the BCCI anti-corruption code. Ecstatic with the news, Khanna told ANI that he was always confident that Shami would come out innocent while adding that he is hoping to see a marvelous performance from the pacer's part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and India's upcoming tour to England.

"Not only was me, but the entire BCCI confident that Mohammed Shami will come clean out of it. We are really joyous and we wish him all the best and I am confident that he will come out with marvelous performance in IPL and even in tour of England," Khanna said. Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's ACU head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, had given a seven-day deadline to Kumar to submit the report on the issue. This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler. Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter.

Earlier, a case was also registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by his wife, who has claimed that Shami has been having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally. However, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.

