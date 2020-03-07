We were on an eating spree on Guilty, says Niki Walia

Niki Walia's most recent project Guilty has just released where the actress plays a mother. The film, which has just released, looks interesting and speaking about the behind the scenes, Niki reveals, "Well, when we weren't shooting, we were all sat surrounding Ruchi by the monitors, joking and eating (a lot!)."

She continues, "This bunch shared a beautiful camaraderie, on and off the sets that even the long night shoots felt like a breeze and thanks to the Captain of our ship Ruchi, who was super chilled, none of us felt the pressure of work! And for me, the best night out was, the lovely dinner hosted by Ruchi Narain at her home in Delhi, where we all let our hair down!

Now when I think about it, so many of our memories have to do with food, it looks like we were truly on an eating spree as we had a lot of foodies on board!"

