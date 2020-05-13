At a time when cine bodies are working together to draft new guidelines and safety measures that can be followed when the industry resumes work, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has put the spotlight on the well-being of the daily-wage workers. The association intends to propose to channels and producers to offer Rs 50 lakh compensation in case of a daily wager's death due to the Coronavirus. The matter will be discussed over a virtual meeting that is slated for early next week.



"It is our sole objective to stand by our workers. We will appeal for Rs 50 lakh compensation in case of death due to COVID-19 while shooting. The relief should be provided to the daily wager's family even if the death has resulted from an accident on set," says BN Tiwari, president, FWICE. He will also urge filmmakers and television producers to bear the medical expenses of a daily wager working on their project, in the event of him testing positive for the virus.



Some of Ekta Kapoor's shows will be among the first to resume shooting

A discussion on when shooting can resume is also on the agenda. "The television industry will be the first to resume work. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and some of Ekta Kapoor's shows will kick off with minimal crew," he says, refusing to put a timeline to it.

