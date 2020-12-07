We will ensure the bandh is successful, says Congress

Police detain farmers who were trying to reach the Badarpur border in Delhi to stage protests against the new farm laws, at Badkhal Chowk in Faridabad, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 would be observed with full force. Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8." Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, through tractor rallies, signature campaigns and Kisaan rallies, has been raising the party's voice in support of the farmers, he said.

"All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful," Khera said. "The entire world is witnessing the plight of our farmers. The entire world is seeing the horrible sight of farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winters waiting for the government to listen to them," he said. The Congress spokesperson slammed the government for bringing the new farm laws and asked what was the hurry in enacting the legislations. "In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government in June surreptitiously brings ordinances, what was the hurry, the entire country was focussed on the fallout of COVID-19, the economic, social, health fallout, but the government was busy surreptitiously bringing ordinances to help its industrialist-corporate friends," Khera alleged.

Cops tell people to take alternative routes

With farmers protesting against the new farm laws staying put at the national capital's gateways, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi's borders for the past 10 days to demand a repeal of the farm laws. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about alternative routes open for travelling to the neighbouring states of UP and Haryana.

TRS extends support to Bharat Bandh

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) extended support on Sunday to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on December 8 to oppose and seek repeal of the farm legislations. Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively to make the proposed shutdown a success.

K'taka farmers' body pledges support

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha announced its support to the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh. The outfit president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said they would support the nationwide strike. Farmers from the state would lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha here on December 9, when the assembly session would be underway.

Dec 8

Day the farmers have given a call for a Bharat Bandh

