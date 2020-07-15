We will provide free check-ups for police personnel till COVID-19 stays: Sai Dham Foundation

With more and more police officers testing positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had appealed for conducting free health check-ups and Coronavirus tests of the cops on May 31. Soon after, Sai Dham Foundation, an NGO based in Mumbai, responded to it and started the check-ups free of cost from June 7. Till date, 5,000 cops from 47 police stations across the city have undergone health check-ups with them. Of them, 50 were tested positive for COVID-19.

Till now, about 1,200 police officers on duty across the state have contracted the virus, while more than 82 of them have died due to the infection.

A team of 15 doctors and workers of Sai Dham Foundation (from Mumbai and Aurangabad) visit police stations and conduct the check-ups, which are done based on a list received from the CP's office. The respective police stations are informed a day prior to the check-ups so that all the officers are present. About 300 personnel from three police stations are checked on a daily basis. At present, there are 93 police stations, which have more than 45,000 cops across the city. While the CISF personnel working at the Mumbai airport do undergo tests and check-ups, the Sai Dham Foundation said they would reach out to them as well till the virus poses a threat.

On May 31, the NGO had sought permission from the Mumbai police to conduct free health check-ups and COVID-19 tests at all police stations, which was approved by DCP N Ambika. On Saturday, the officers at BKC police station and Cyber police station underwent check-ups. "The team of doctors checked a total of 135 officers at both the police stations," said Anand Mule, senior police inspector at BKC police station.

Dr. Sumanji, chairman of Sai Dham Foundation, told mid-day, "All the frontline warriors are working hard in this crisis situation. It is our duty to support them. Following the appeal from the health minister, we decided to conduct free health check-ups for all police personnel. We will continue to provide this service as long as the effect of the virus stays."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news