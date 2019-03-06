IPL 2019: We won't push the Indian players, says Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton

ipl-news

Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton, who was MS Dhoni & Co's mental expert in the 2011 World Cup, assures that RR's India players won't be put through the wringer during Indian Premier League-2019

Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton at Cricket Club of India yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

With the ICC World Cup to kick off in England on May 30, there is no shortage of fears over players arriving for the mega event fatigued from the Indian Premier League which concludes on May 12.

While the Indian players' workload is a concern that the BCCI is trying to address with the franchisees, Rajasthan Royals' head coach Paddy Upton has ensured that they will manage the World Cup-bound players in their team optimally.

Upton, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign as MS Dhoni & Co’s mental conditioning coach, cautioned against experimenting too much for the World Cup in the light of head coach Ravi Shastri’s hint that skipper Virat Kohli may bat one position down at No. 4 in the World Cup.

Upton spoke to mid-day yesterday on the sidelines of Rajasthan Royals’ camp at the Cricket Club of India.

Excerpts:



On key areas of focus during the IPL:

The normal team-building activities need to be fast-tracked because we don't have the luxury of time during the IPL. It becomes very important to focus on people management than cricket strategy. The big focus is can we have the vibe going as one family where the players are ready to go the extra mile for the team rather than use these two months to better their own careers?



On player fatigue before the World Cup:

One needs to look at getting the most out of the player for the franchise. At the same time, we need to be cognizant about where they are in the season and playing years so that we don't take them to (a stage of) burnout. We want them to have a great two months with the Royals, but we also don't want them to have a career-ending period because we over-pushed them. We have our processes in place. We have John Gloster (former India physio) who exactly understands the workload the player has had. We don't treat everyone the same. If a player has had a busy schedule, like some of the current Indian players are having, we will ensure they are well rested. Within the context of their time with us, we will ensure they are well-managed.



On reducing workload for India's World Cup-bound players:

It depends where they come from and where they are going off to (as far as managing workload is concerned). As the IPL unfolds, rest is very important so that players are fresh for the playoffs and final. So, if the player is fresh for the playoffs and final, two weeks later, they will be fresh for the World Cup. We are certainly not going to run players to such an extent that they can't pick themselves up for the World Cup. We won't push them. We will manage them well.



Workload-management tips to players:

When players are not involved with the game, they need to have a proper downtime - be with their friends, watch movies... just be away from the game. This season we will be introducing mental recovery processes just like you have physical recovery sessions. The other thing we will be doing for the first time is mental preparation for the big games which will be a brand new thing and has never been done before in cricket. We are taking a specific focus on the mental side of the game for this season apart from a number of new initiatives that RR is going to bring in.



On the mental recovery processes:

Watch this space. I won't reveal it now (smiles).



On whether IPL is an ideal build-up to the World Cup:

If a player manages himself well during the IPL, it is a very, very good lead-up to the World Cup. It is an ideal lead-up. It is largely upon players and coaches on how they use the IPL for the World Cup preparation. It is about getting the right balance of sleep and healthy, nutritious organic food. There are measures to keep a track like the heart rate of players when they wake up. It has to be consistent. We will have GPS tracking devices to check the kilometres covered by a player in the match and during training. These matrix can be used to ensure that the players stay in a safe zone.



On what India needs to guard against at the World Cup:

The team need to continue doing what has brought them success into their World Cup campaign and take the best of what they have been doing. What they need to be cautious about is doing something special or extraordinary because it is the World Cup. If they have to do something different at the World Cup, it means that what they have been doing so far is not right. By now, they should have understood what is their best game. Therefore, they must continue with what they are doing. If you are doing (something) different, then either something is not right or you are panicking. They should not try doing too many fancy things because that sends a message that this tournament is more important and we need something more which creates extra pressure.



On the need for a mental conditioning coach for the Indian team:

I don't think the team require it, but the right person at the right time can help. It does not mean that by having that person they are winning or not having that person they are losing. It is about having an extra value addition.

