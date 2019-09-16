'Wear a wedding dress': Woman pawns off daughter after selling toddler

Delhi: In a chilling case, a 15-year-old girl sold to a trafficker by her mother, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday. She also informed her rescuers that her mother had also sold her one-year-old brother to a trafficker a month ago.

The DCW was quoted by a report in the News 18 as saying, the girl, who was a resident of Bawana, a town in north Delhi, was staying with her mother, step-father and four siblings. They said that on September 15, the woman asked her to accompany her to a relative’s house in Badarpur but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin, where she saw her talking to a man named Shahid. Later, the woman told the girl that she had to go somewhere and Shahid would take her home.

The DCW further said that the man, instead of taking her home, took her to a house in Ishwar colony in Bawana where other girls asked her to get ready and wear a wedding dress. The girls informed her that her mother sold her to the man for Rs 1 lakh.

The girl somehow managed to escape that day and returned to her locality in Bawana, the panel said, further adding that she sorted help from her neighbours, who contacted the DCW’s 181 helpline. The panel reached the spot and escorted the girl to the nearby police station.

According to the panel, the mother had to sell the children to pay off the debt that she was under. The police have registered a case but have not yet made any arrests in the case. The panel also informed that the girl has been sent to a shelter home.

