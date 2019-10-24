Wearing a suicide vest, Pakistani singer threatens Narendra Modi

Islamabad: Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada was massively trolled by Twitter users for posting a picture wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest in order to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pirzada's attempt to make a point fell flat as soon after she tweeted, the replies section was flooded with comments poking fun at her bizarre move. Hands on waist, the singer posted a photo of herself posing with a black vest over her clothes, laden with what appeared to be explosives with a timer attached. "#ModiHitler i just wish huh #kashmirkibeti," she wrote alongside. Netizens from India were quick to react, with most terming it as Pakistan's "national dress", a jab at the country's support to terror outfits on its soil.

"Wow!! You looking awesome in traditional Pakistani dress," wrote a user while another urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare this dress as the national dress of the country. Such outlandish antics are not new for the singer. In September, she had posted a video with a number of snakes and alligators threatening a reptile attack against Modi over New Delhi's landmark decisions pertaining to Kashmir. While some had termed her "nonsense", others had wished for her to get well soon.

Last month, Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department initiated action against Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets, Geo News reported. A Lahore court had also issued an arrest warrant against her over the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates