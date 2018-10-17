Wearing of helmet by Sikh women in Chandigarh optional:MHA

national

Last week, the Home Ministry had advised the Chandigarh administration to exempt the Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving or sitting pillion in two wheelers in Chandigarh

Wearing of helmet by Sikh women in Chandigarh has been made optional, the Home Ministry said Wednesday, a week after it had completely exempted them from wearing the protective head gear.

The Union Territory administration of Chandigarh has been advised that it may be made optional for Sikh women, riding a two wheeler or sitting pillion, to wear protective head gear, as per the extant practice in Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.

Last week, the Home Ministry had advised the Chandigarh administration to exempt the Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving or sitting pillion in two wheelers in Chandigarh. The Delhi transport department through its notification issued on June 4, 1999 carried out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women "whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear".

The Rule was further amended, vide notification August 28, 2014 as in the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rule 1993, in Sub-Rule 115 for the word "Women", the word "Sikh Women" shall be submitted. Wearing helmet by Sikh men is also not mandatory across India.

