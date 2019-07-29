Web show Lucifer to get an extension of six episodes

web-series

The comic book adaptation previously had only 10 episodes in its final season but now the extension will take the number to 16

Luicfer poster. Pic: Official Instagram account of Lucifer

Netflix is planning to give Lucifer a special send-off as the streaming giant has given the fantasy crime series' final fifth season a six episode extension. According to Screenrant, the comic book adaptation previously had only 10 episodes in its final season and the extension will take the number to 16.

"Lucifer" follows the handsome and charming Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), and LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as they solve crimes. The show was picked by Netflix after Fox cancelled it following a three season run.

The fourth season of "Lucifer" premiered on Netflix in May and it was renewed in June for a fifth and final season.

