Wedding bells for Guilty actor Taher Shabbir and Akshita Gandhi!

Bepannaah and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Taher Shabbir tied the knot with Akshita Gandhi in a private ceremony. Last month, the actor had announced his engagement to the artist-entrepreneur. Shabbir was also seen in Naam Shabana (2017) and Fan (2016). For the intimate wedding ceremony, Taher opted for a white sherwani, paired with a red velvet stole for the celebration. Speaking about his wife, she was glowing in a green and red coloured lehenga.

For the uninitiated, Taher Shabbir rose to fame with his stint in Netflix Original film Guilty, exchanged rings with Akshita Gandhi in the month of August. The actor shared the news with his fans on Instagram, and people can't stop congratulating the Guilty actor, Taher. After being a part of popular projects like Kurbaan, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Naam Shabana, Bepannaah, Fan and much more, the actor received accolades for his character Danish Ali Baig in Guilty.

On the professional front, Taher Shabbir will be next seen in Vivek Oberoi's production, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, playing the character Pratyush Parashar. In a media interaction, Taher shared, "being part of a mystery thriller has always been one of my dreams. I'm so glad that I'm getting to play such an interesting character in a concept-driven, unique thriller so early in my career. I'm sure this movie is going to be a game-changer."

The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it is full of an ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. The film, that marks the debut of Rajeev Sen, is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020 and will be released shortly thereafter.

