Wedding bells for Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio

television

Raghu Ram had proposed to Natalie Di Luccio atop the Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa

Raghu Ram took to social media yesterday to announce his nuptials with fiancee Natalie Di Luccio. The former Roadies judge shared a bridal couple caricature and wrote, "December 2018."



Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio

View this post on Instagram December 2018 ðÂÂÂðÂ¥Â A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) onNov 21, 2018 at 9:39pm PST

He had proposed to her atop the Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. The lovely couple got engaged in August. Their engagement was attended by Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu in Toronto. It was in March this year that Raghu Ram took to Instagram to announce that he and girlfriend, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio were celebrating one year together as a couple. The actor and TV host, popular for involvement in the reality television shows MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, posted the following on the occasion, "@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you. (sic)" His lady love Natalie Di Luccio responded with a sweet post of a picture of both of them together with the caption, "Awww! Thank you, baby! (sic)."

Raghu Ram officially divorced actress Sugandha Garg in January, 2018. They had tied the knot in 2006 and announced their separation two years ago in 2016. Natalie Di Luccio was previously in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates