Wedding bells ring for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Here's a look at who attended Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony

It is a gender role revearsal as the Kapoor clan's men opt for vibrant hues, standing out against their pastel-wearing female counterparts forâÂÂSonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony yesterday. The bride-to-be was showered with gifts, cakes and flowers since the wee hours of the evening

Other Celebs...

Zayed Khan, it appears, is mighty miffed at having almost missed the last order while grabbing a meal in Juhu with Hrithik Roshan. Also at the venue with the duo, Sonali Bendre Behl seemed to have been in no mood to play to her sartorial sensibilities when choosing this denim selection

