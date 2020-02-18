Wedding blues! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh unhappy with her 'swayamvar' stint?

Santokh Singh, father of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is said to be unhappy that she has agreed to do a swayamvar in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?'. He feels she was enroute to winning the title but the channel offered her a wedding reality show instead. Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 13.

Santokh Singh Sukh has reportedly said that he wants Shehnaaz to be like Katrina Kaif, and not Rakhi Sawant. Shehnaaz always wanted to be an actor and at a very young age, the gorgeous lady entered Punjabi music and film industry. At age 20, Shehnaaz started her career as a model and took up various modelling projects. She even participated in several modelling contests.

Talking about Shehnaaz's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?', the 'swayamvar' show will also star co-contestant Paras Chhabra. In the new show, Shehnaaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner.

Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Sidharth Shukla will join her. It was reported that the two will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help the show's host Maniesh Paul sort through the suitors.

