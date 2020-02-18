Wedding blues! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh unhappy with her 'swayamvar' stint?
Shenaaz Kaur's father has reportedly said that he wants Shehnaaz to be like Katrina Kaif, and not Rakhi Sawant.
Santokh Singh, father of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is said to be unhappy that she has agreed to do a swayamvar in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?'. He feels she was enroute to winning the title but the channel offered her a wedding reality show instead. Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 13.
Santokh Singh Sukh has reportedly said that he wants Shehnaaz to be like Katrina Kaif, and not Rakhi Sawant. Shehnaaz always wanted to be an actor and at a very young age, the gorgeous lady entered Punjabi music and film industry. At age 20, Shehnaaz started her career as a model and took up various modelling projects. She even participated in several modelling contests.
Talking about Shehnaaz's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?', the 'swayamvar' show will also star co-contestant Paras Chhabra. In the new show, Shehnaaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner.
Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Sidharth Shukla will join her. It was reported that the two will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help the show's host Maniesh Paul sort through the suitors.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on January 27, 1993, Shehnaaz Gill is a complete Punjabi kudi, as they call it! She was raised in Chandigarh, Punjab. Shehnaaz always wanted to be an actor and at a very young age, the gorgeous lady entered Punjabi music and film industry. (All photos/Shehnaaz Gill's official Instagram account)
-
Shehnaaz Gill completed her education from Lovely Professional University, one of the popular Universities in Punjab.
-
At age 20, Shehnaaz started her career as a model and took up various modelling projects. She even participated in several modelling contests.
-
Shehnaaz, in 2015, appeared in the music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab' with music artist Gurvinder Brar.
-
Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in various Punjabi music videos such as Majhe Di Jatti (which has close to 10 million views on YouTube channel), Garry Sandhu's Yeah Baby (which has close to 158 million videos on YouTube channel), Lakh Laahnta, Yaari, among others.
-
Shehnaaz Gill also sings well. She has lent voice for popular Punjabi songs such as Sarpanch and Burberry.
-
Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut in 2019 with Punjabi film Kala Shah Kala. The film also featured Sargun Mehta, Jordan Sandhu and Binnu Dhillon.
-
Another benchmark set by the Punjabi model-actress in 2019 is that she made her Hindi television debut with Bigg Boss 13.
-
Shehnaaz Gill was introduced by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 as - "Yeh dikhti hai cute, magar andar se hai sherni. Aayi hai yeh Punjabi Kudi Shehnaaz Gill". On the day of the show launch, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill sang the song Dil Diya Gallan for Salman Khan on the BB stage.
-
Shehnaaz Gill calls herself the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab'. She stated that she is too chubby to be a look-alike of Katrina, but she feels that she is Katrina's chubby Punjabi twin.
-
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill even made Salman Khan say that she is Katrina Kaif's look-alike before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.
-
Over her four-months journey in the show, Shehnaaz gained the name of being the biggest "entertainer" of Bigg Boss 13. She even managed a big fan following on social media.
-
As the show ended on February 15, Shehnaaz was announced as the second runner up. She emerged as one of the top three finalists of the controversial reality show, after Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla.
-
Shehnaaz before leaving the house said: "'Bigg Boss' apne mujhe bahut badha naam diya hai (Bigg Boss you have given me a big name). I love you."
-
On the final day, before calling out Shehnaaz's name, the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said: "'Bigg Boss' ki history main aap jaisi contestant nahi aayi hai (There has not been a contestant like you in the history of 'Bigg Boss')...I am going to announce this name with a very heavy heart."
-
On the personal front, her closeness with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla was widely appreciated and their hashtag #SidNaaz took over social media for months.
-
As of now, Sidharth and Shehnaaz seem inseparable. But will their relationship continue outside the house as well? Only time will tell.
-
Post "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaaz will be seen in a new reality show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge". The show will also star co-contestant Paras. In the new show, Shehnaaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner. Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Sidharth will join her.
Here's wishing Shehnaaz good luck!
As Bigg Boss 13 second runner up Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', we take a look at the journey in the showbiz. Here's a look at some gorgeous photos of Shehnaaz!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe