Inside pictures: Wedding festivities begin for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding celebrations began with a Haldi ceremony on Thursday. The rituals are being conducted at the Baahubali actor's Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad. Rana opted for a white dhoti and kurta. The bride-to-be wore a yellow lehenga teamed with shell jewellery. The guest list for the wedding ceremony on Saturday has been restricted to 30 due to the current scenario.

Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty Bajaj has been on a sharing spree! Later in the night, after all the functions were completed, the proud mother shared some inside photos from the ceremony. In one of the videos, Rana and Miheeka are seen enjoying the 'dhol' and grooving to the beats of peppy Indian music. Looking at Miheeka all we can think about is how beautiful of a bride she will make!

Miheeka's mother Bunty shared some details about the wedding functions in an interview earlier. She shared, "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don't want our kids to miss out on anything. The only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."

For one of the ceremonies, Miheeka was seen wearing her mother Bunty's outfit. Well, that's what every mother dreams of! Take a look!

Bunty Bajaj's emotional post will surely leave you with a heavy heart.

Speaking about the duo, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made it official in the month of May, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and ever since then, their fans can't keep calm. The actor's social media followers have been in shock but they can't stop congratulating the duo ever since they made their wedding announcement. Though many predicted a December wedding for Rana and Miheeka, the rumours were put to rest when the family official confirmed the wedding date, August 8, 2020.

