Wedding videography crew member shot dead over camera angle

Agra: A 20-year-old member of the wedding videography crew was shot dead after a heavily-inebriated man argued with the team over an angle of the camera in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Thursday. The accused, Satyendra Yadav had a spat with the videography crew while shooting a wedding procession, after which he fired the shots, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened at Darigapur village at the Khairgadh police limits at a wedding procession when the crew was shooting the procession from a chair. Sources said that the procession was passing through Yadav’s property. According to the FIR, Yadav and his aide Kuldeep had started arguing with the crew as he was not happy with the angle of the camera at which they were shooting the video. In a fit of rage, Yadav pulled out his double-barrel gun and fired two shots, injuring two of their members, Rohit Kumar and Satyendra Kumar.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar said that Rohit, who was shot on his left knee, succumbed to the injuries due to excessive bleeding, whereas Satyendra, who sustained minor injuries in his right leg, was discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid.

After committing the crime, Yadav, who runs a private school, and Kuldeep fled the village. Meanwhile, they have been charged by the police with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, as per the complaint filed by Rohit’s relative Suresh Chandra. "Our team is now searching for the two suspects. We have recovered the weapon used. The firearms license of the accused will be revoked," the SP said.

Not satisfied with charges, Rohit’s relatives staged a protest outside the local police station on Friday alleging the police of 'changing' the written complaint on the FIR from IPC sections 302 (murder) to 306 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates