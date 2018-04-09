Weekend getaways near Mumbai to sign up for

Summer is here and so are clear skies. Head to Mahuli for an overnight stargazing camp where you will explore celestial bodies under the guidance of Arvind Paranjpye, director, Nehru Planetarium

Camp under the stars

Summer is here and so are clear skies. Head to Mahuli for an overnight stargazing camp where you will explore celestial bodies under the guidance of Arvind Paranjpye, director, Nehru Planetarium.

From: April 14, 5 am to April 15, 6 am

At: Mahuli

Call: 9702332748

Log on to: mumbaitrekizens.com

Cost: '450

Enjoy water sports

Camp overnight by the lakeside at a site no more than an hour’s drive away from Kasara, and indulge in activities such as lake rafting, lake kayaking and lake tubing, or simply go splashing in the water.

From: April 14, 3 pm to April 15

Meeting point: Kasara Railway Station

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,600

Go e-biking

Explore the power of lithium ion batteries on e-bikes as you pedal away on a beautiful coastal route starting from Mandwa Jetty. After cycling to your heart’s content, enjoy at the campsite.

From: April 14, 5 am to April 15, 5 pm

Meeting point: Ruby Mills, Dadar West.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost '4,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates