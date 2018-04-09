Weekend getaways near Mumbai to sign up for
Camp under the stars
Summer is here and so are clear skies. Head to Mahuli for an overnight stargazing camp where you will explore celestial bodies under the guidance of Arvind Paranjpye, director, Nehru Planetarium.
From: April 14, 5 am to April 15, 6 am
At: Mahuli
Call: 9702332748
Log on to: mumbaitrekizens.com
Cost: '450
Enjoy water sports
Camp overnight by the lakeside at a site no more than an hour’s drive away from Kasara, and indulge in activities such as lake rafting, lake kayaking and lake tubing, or simply go splashing in the water.
From: April 14, 3 pm to April 15
Meeting point: Kasara Railway Station
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '1,600
Go e-biking
Explore the power of lithium ion batteries on e-bikes as you pedal away on a beautiful coastal route starting from Mandwa Jetty. After cycling to your heart’s content, enjoy at the campsite.
From: April 14, 5 am to April 15, 5 pm
Meeting point: Ruby Mills, Dadar West.
Log on to: eventshigh.com
Cost '4,500
