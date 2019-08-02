Weekend gig calendar
Soak in the mystical melodies of Kailash Kher at the latest edition of mid-day Musical Nights.
A night of music
On August 3, 8 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
Tunes for a cause
Catch Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal and other musical stalwarts at a gig aimed at providing relief to the Assam flood victims.
On August 2, 7 pm
At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinemas Lane, Andheri West.
Call 8861005839
Cost Rs 1,000
