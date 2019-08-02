Search

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 08:08 IST | The Guide Team

Soak in the mystical melodies of Kailash Kher at the latest edition of mid-day Musical Nights.

Weekend gig calendar
Kailash Kher and Vishal Dadlani

A night of music
On August 3, 8 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West.
Cost Rs 499

Tunes for a cause
Catch Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal and other musical stalwarts at a gig aimed at providing relief to the Assam flood victims.

On August 2, 7 pm
At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinemas Lane, Andheri West.
Call 8861005839
Cost Rs 1,000

