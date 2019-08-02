Weekend gig calendar

things-to-do

Soak in the mystical melodies of Kailash Kher at the latest edition of mid-day Musical Nights.

Kailash Kher and Vishal Dadlani

A night of music

On August 3, 8 pm

At Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Tunes for a cause

Catch Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal and other musical stalwarts at a gig aimed at providing relief to the Assam flood victims.

On August 2, 7 pm

At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinemas Lane, Andheri West.

Call 8861005839

Cost Rs 1,000

