Weekend plans come to a standstill, Mumbaikars ditch getaway trips

Weekend plans have come to a standstill in Mumbai. Citizens, who would otherwise make it a point to visit Gorai beach and Manori village, preferred to remain at home on Saturday. Interestingly, the Gorai Jetty in Borivli from where you catch a ferry to EsselWorld and Water Kingdom, too, wore a deserted look.

When this correspondent visit the Gorai Jetty, it did not look anything like a regular weekend. Only those who had come to the city on a tour decided to step out. Sunil Kesharwan, who is visiting Mumbai with his family, said, "We had planned this holiday and so we are trying to see as much as possible." Like Kesharwan, a group of four young girls from Jaipur at the Gorai Jetty; were planning to go to EsselWorld. "We feel this is a convenient time to do sightseeing as most people have decided to stay at home," Preeti Kiran said.

Meanwhile, Paresh Mishra, senior vice president, sales and marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd., said, "On Saturday, all our parks were operational and will remain so till we receive any communication from the government. We have a team of professional doctors and paramedical officers stationed at entry points to check the body temperature of all visitors."

