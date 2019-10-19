Weekend vibe! Gauri Khan chills with Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra in Alibaug

Gauri Khan shared this photo with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Kaajal Anand and Nitasha Sharma on her Instagram account.

When Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and the rest of the entourage left for Alibaug on Friday afternoon, it was obvious that their pictures would surface on social media. The gang is stationed at Shah Rukh's Alibaug bungalow. Stealing away some time from the hustle and bustle of the city, these celebrities set off for Alibaug to bring in the weekend.

Gauri Khan shared a group picture on her Instagram account with everyone lazing around on a white couch. The first picture from their Alibaug trip featured Gauri, Karan Johar seated beside Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kaajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda, and a few others.

The interior designer simply captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. The other picture had her with designer-friend Manish Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram

Karan Johar, too, shared this picture on his Instagram story and called it the "OG Gang" (Original Gang). Sussanne also posted this memory on her social media handle and called it "Love and conversations." Did Shah Rukh Khan click this picture? Or was he busy with daddy duties with AbRam Khan, and Johar's twins - Yash and Roohi?

Manish Malhotra also shared some clicks from the evening on his Instagram handle. He dedicated the post to 20 years of his friendship with Nitasha Nanda and designer Surily G. Looking at the pictures, we wonder if the troupe is enjoying an early Halloween party!

View this post on Instagram 20 long years of friendship @sunset.sue @nandanitasha A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) onOct 18, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

Karan Johar shared a photo of himself wherein he was dressed in all white, with a cross pendant and glares.

Let's wait for some more pictures to flock on social media!

