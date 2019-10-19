Weekend vibe! Gauri Khan chills with Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra in Alibaug
On Friday afternoon, Gauri Khan, along with Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, and others jetted off to Alibaug to spend the weekend.
When Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and the rest of the entourage left for Alibaug on Friday afternoon, it was obvious that their pictures would surface on social media. The gang is stationed at Shah Rukh's Alibaug bungalow. Stealing away some time from the hustle and bustle of the city, these celebrities set off for Alibaug to bring in the weekend.
Gauri Khan shared a group picture on her Instagram account with everyone lazing around on a white couch. The first picture from their Alibaug trip featured Gauri, Karan Johar seated beside Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kaajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda, and a few others.
The interior designer simply captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. The other picture had her with designer-friend Manish Malhotra.
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar, too, shared this picture on his Instagram story and called it the "OG Gang" (Original Gang). Sussanne also posted this memory on her social media handle and called it "Love and conversations." Did Shah Rukh Khan click this picture? Or was he busy with daddy duties with AbRam Khan, and Johar's twins - Yash and Roohi?
Manish Malhotra also shared some clicks from the evening on his Instagram handle. He dedicated the post to 20 years of his friendship with Nitasha Nanda and designer Surily G. Looking at the pictures, we wonder if the troupe is enjoying an early Halloween party!
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar shared a photo of himself wherein he was dressed in all white, with a cross pendant and glares.
Let's wait for some more pictures to flock on social media!
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his tiny tot AbRam near the Gateway of India, apparently heading to Alibaug to the actor's farmhouse. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
AbRam Khan looked cute as a button as he held dad's hand and strutted down to the jetty. SRK's son wore a pair of white shorts and a black graphic t-shirt, while SRK was super casual in a pair of jeans, a white tee, black shirt and a grey hoodie.
Along with Shah Rukh and AbRam the other celebrities who were snapped leaving for Alibaug were SRK's wife Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar with his twins Roohi and Yash.
Gauri Khan looked chic as always in an animal print shirt paired with flared trousers. The reason behind this get-together at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse remains a secret yet.
Karan Johar made a bold style statement in an abstract printed shirt and black trousers. He carried little Roohi in his arms and looked excited to take a break from work.
Manish Malhotra was also clicked with the party heading to Alibaug. Karan Johar's son, Yash, was being carried by his nanny. The little one was super cute in a red hoodie and grey shorts.
Manish Malhotra opted for a black tee, joggers, white shoes and a bright yellow shawl for the outing.
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav also accompanied the Khans, Johars, and Malhotra for the getaway at SRK's Alibaug farmhouse. Pragya was stylish in baggy blue trousers teamed up with a matching blouse.
Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam, wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar with kids Yash and Roohi Johar, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya and others were spotted at Gateway Of India taking a jetty to Alibaug. We have pictures
