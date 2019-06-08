WeekendWithBharat: Fans can't keep calm to witness Salman Khan's extravaganza

bollywood

Salman Khan fans took to Twitter to praise the film and appeal the audience to go and watch Bharat

Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which opened on a bumper note, is making all right noise ever since its release. Fans across the nation are leaving no stone unturned in showering their love for the superstar a testimony of which is witnessed at the box office.

Recently, Salman fans took to Twitter to praise the film and appealed the audience to go and watch Bharat. The internet was flooded with immense appreciation so much so that Twitter saw a strong India trend where #WeekendWithBharat was trending throughout the evening.

Bharat is receiving appreciation from all across and is touted to be the 'biggest film of all times', the Salman Khan starrer is on its way to charting new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

Let's take a look at what fans have to say:-

Bhai Jaan shown his phenomenal acting skills, yes he managed to make us cry again at the ending. You will find a lot of drama and emotion, Bharat is indeed Mahan #WeekendWithBharat @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife — ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ° âÂ¤ï¸Â ðÂÂ°ðÂ¦Â (@SRKing_squad) June 7, 2019

This is An another gem and a blockbuster of to the our film industry by salmaan khan. @atulreellife#WeekendWithBharat — Yogendra Singh (@iSinghYogendra) June 7, 2019

@Bharat_TheFilm puts up a big total on Day 2 working day after #Eid holiday... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows. 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 73.30 cr.#WeekendWithBharat #new pic.twitter.com/aRLZALrJgW — Sandip Kale (@sandipkale82) June 7, 2019

Everyone Don’t miss Bharat is a must watch movie with your family It has created a tsunami at the box office by raking in Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 #WeekendWithBharatpic.twitter.com/hztpRFKzJY — ðÂÂÂ (@Anu66_) June 7, 2019

#WeekendWithBharat it is, as this Salman Khan release on the auspicious Eid festival has once again proved its box office charisma!@Babu_Beg_ — ClassnChic (@ChicClassn) June 7, 2019

Also Read: Bharat Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore mark; inches closer to Rs 100 crore

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pairing, the success recipe of Bharat? Here's the actress' answer

