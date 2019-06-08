#WeekendWithBharat: Fans can't keep calm to witness Salman Khan's extravaganza

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 08:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan fans took to Twitter to praise the film and appeal the audience to go and watch Bharat

Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which opened on a bumper note, is making all right noise ever since its release. Fans across the nation are leaving no stone unturned in showering their love for the superstar a testimony of which is witnessed at the box office.

Recently, Salman fans took to Twitter to praise the film and appealed the audience to go and watch Bharat. The internet was flooded with immense appreciation so much so that Twitter saw a strong India trend where #WeekendWithBharat was trending throughout the evening.

Bharat is receiving appreciation from all across and is touted to be the 'biggest film of all times', the Salman Khan starrer is on its way to charting new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

Let's take a look at what fans have to say:-

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

