Weekly planner: 7 things to do in Mumbai

Don’t Miss today - Open mic, show your talent, whether it is singing, stand-up comedy,poetry, and support newcomers doing the same

At: 2 PM; Clap Center, Malad; ENTRY: Rs 200

Cakk: 28882503

Try gourmet burgers

Eat gourmet, comfort food at the Indigo Burger Project and beat the winter chill. They have introduced two new burgers, the bhuna gosht for meat lovers and the winter vegetable burger for those who prefer fresh veggies.

When: January 26, 11 AM onwards

Where: CR2 Mall, Nariman Point

Cost: Rs 600 for two people

Call: 6666 4011

Unwind to electronica ragas

Witness Floy Krouchi play an augmented bass instrument at the FKBass Holograms gig. Krouchi’s lectronic ragas are inspired by the Rudra veena.

When: January 28, 8.30 PM

Where: Levi’s Lounge, Lower Parel

Call: 8001020501

Catch shorts inspired by painters

Alliance Francaise Bombay has curated a screening of three films on famous artists. Caravaggio’s Cycle de Saint-Matthieu and its subjected-oriented art, Piero Della Francesca’s La flagellation and its complex composition, as well as a series of Persian miniatures titled Les jardins du paradis, form the focus of these shorts.

When: January 30, 6 PM

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Call: 23731234

Camp by the beach

Book a tent at Trek India’s Mumbai Beach Camping and doze off as you listen to the soothing sound of the waves. Guests can enjoy outdoor games, sit by a bonfire, or listen to live music. If you are an explorer, hop aboard a bullock cart to enjoy a ride by the shore.

When February 1, 4 PM

Where: Mordi Beach, Palghar

Cost: Rs 1300 onwards

Call: 9987563270

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Kevin Jason Crasta, 31

Director of photography, cinematographer. He was assistant cinematographer for Phillauri and second-unit DOP on Drive

Kevin Crasta grew interested in visual storytelling and motion pictures in 2012, when Instagram was made accessible to android users. Soon after, he quit his job with Point Break Network, switching from direction to handling camerawork. Apart from two major Bollywood feature films, he has a collection of short films, advertisements and documentaries to his credit. The cinematographer is open to providing guidance and inputs on both, the technical and artistic aspects of visual story narration.

RECOMMENDED BY: Mayank Yadav, ad film director at Bubblewrap Films, says, “With Kevin, it’s about collaboration. He gives his time, experience and knowledge right through so that there is no conflict when shooting.”



Available for: Responding to queries about filmmaking.

Follow: @nivekatsarc

Email: kevinjcrasta@gmail.com

